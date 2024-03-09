Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Bowlero Price Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.48. Bowlero has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $17.45.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $4,810,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $3,145,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 36.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $1,317,000.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

