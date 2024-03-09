Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

VERA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,870,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $44.30 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.