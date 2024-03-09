Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Integer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Integer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Integer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Integer by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

