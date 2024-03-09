Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,735,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

