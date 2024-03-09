Biogen’s (BIIB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $364.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.68.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $223.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average of $246.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

