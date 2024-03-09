Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

