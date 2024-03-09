Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

