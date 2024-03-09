TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

TPI Composites stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The company had revenue of $296.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in TPI Composites by 556.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 3,899,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,240,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,630 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,468 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $5,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

