Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $98.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $122.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

