Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIRI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.