StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DOC stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,555,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

