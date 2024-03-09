Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.06.

NYSE:EFC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. The company has a market cap of $965.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

