Barclays Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,728 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

