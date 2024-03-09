Barclays Begins Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $503.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.12. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

