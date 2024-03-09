Berenberg Bank Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $345.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $200.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.77.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $297.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.