Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Raised to $7.50 at UBS Group

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.53. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

