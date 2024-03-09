Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim upped their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

