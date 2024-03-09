JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $125.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.