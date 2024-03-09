Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Twilio stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,210,000 after buying an additional 241,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

