BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

