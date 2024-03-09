StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

