Needham & Company LLC Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $3.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.
Read Our Latest Report on ChargePoint
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.