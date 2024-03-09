Needham & Company LLC Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $3.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $798.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.