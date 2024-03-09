Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CODI opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and sold 19,916 shares valued at $471,596. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 77,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

