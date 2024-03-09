Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in California Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in California Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

