NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

