TD Cowen Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $76.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GTLB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

