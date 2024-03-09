UBS Group Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $1,130.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $885.00 to $1,130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $811.68.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $956.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $856.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

