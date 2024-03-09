Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESI. Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

