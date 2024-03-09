Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $14.50

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

