Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

