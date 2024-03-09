Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SDHC
Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 0.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.