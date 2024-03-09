Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vipshop Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE VIPS opened at $17.28 on Monday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Vipshop Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
