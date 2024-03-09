Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.28 on Monday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

