Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.