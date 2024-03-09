Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $13.58 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

