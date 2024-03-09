RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $277.19 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.38 and a 200 day moving average of $274.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RH by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,394,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

