Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

