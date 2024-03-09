Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APGE opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.