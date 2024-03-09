Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

