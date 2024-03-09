Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

VIAV opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $101,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

