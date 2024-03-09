Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 11.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

