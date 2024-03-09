Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANYFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

