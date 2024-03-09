Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.90.

Geodrill Stock Up 2.9 %

GEO stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.