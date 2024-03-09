Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.90.
Geodrill Stock Up 2.9 %
GEO stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Geodrill
