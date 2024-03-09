AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,076.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,764.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,641.75. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.