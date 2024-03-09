Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

AOMR opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

