JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $35.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.