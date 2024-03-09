EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

