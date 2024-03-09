agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.73.

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after buying an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 165.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 48.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of agilon health by 102.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,295 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

