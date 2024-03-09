Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$299.85

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$304.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$307.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$295.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$266.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$201.73 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

