Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock worth $619,355,856. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

