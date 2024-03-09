Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th.
SCCO stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
