PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $135.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.96.

PCAR stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

