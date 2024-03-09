Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,833,426 shares of company stock worth $619,355,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Permian Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.